you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP govt withdraws order of 12-hour shift for industrial workers after Allahabad HC notice

The move will not be going to impact on the recently amended labour laws as the order to increase the working hours of the Industrial labourers was separate order given by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Allahabad High Court's notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the recent UP government order of raising working hours from 8 to 12 hours per day for industrial workers, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has withdrawn the controversial directions, News 18 has reported.

However, the move will not be impacting the recently amended labour laws as the order to increase the working hours of the industrial labourers was separate from the ordinance amending the laws.

The state government had passed an ordinance- The Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020 on May 7 to suspend most of the labour laws for three years to revive the economic condition of the state, as industries and businesses have come to a halt due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under the amendments, a total of 38 labour laws had been scrapped and only four laws that will continue to be applicable are Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act 1923, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act 1996, along with some provisions related to women and child.

related news

The UP government took the move in a bid to attract companies relocating from China, the report suggested.

However, 12-hour shifts for workers in industrial units against the usual 8-hour per day was through a separate executive order which now stands withdrawn.

Some BJP-ruled states like UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, who have in the last fortnight brought in sweeping changes in the labour laws through ordinance route, had received criticism from many trade unions, including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

First Published on May 16, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

