    UP govt transfers Hathras SP after death of six Kanwariyas in road accident

    PTI
    July 24, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    The Kanwar Yatra (Representative image: Reuters)

    A day after the death of six Kanwariyas in a road accident in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred the district’s Superintendent of Police (SP).

    While SP, Hathras, Vikas Kumar Vaidya has been sent to Mirzapur as Commandant PAC, Devesh Kumar Pandey posted there has been made the new Hathras SP, an order issued by ADG, Personnel, Raja Srivastava said.

    Though no official reason has been cited for the transfer of the IPS, it is believed that action has been taken keeping in view of the mishap as the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to ensure necessary traffic plans and arrangements for Kanwar Yatra.

    They were returning to Gwalior from Haridwar. Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning in Sadabad area of Hathras.

     
