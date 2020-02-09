App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt to launch internship scheme for school, college students

"This year we are going to come up with an internship scheme. Each youth who will do internship for 6 months and one year will be given Rs 2,500 as honorarium every month," Adityanath said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government will introduce an internship scheme for students of class 10 and 12 as well as those pursing graduation to brighten their employment prospects. Addressing a job fair organised by the Department of Labour and Employment Exchange at Gorakhpur University here, Adityanath said, under the scheme, students will be linked to various technical institutes and industries.

"This year we are going to come up with an internship scheme. Each youth who will do internship for 6 months and one year will be given Rs 2,500 as honorarium every month," Adityanath said here.

Of this, Rs 1,500 will be given by the central government and Rs 1,000 by the state government. After the completion of internship, the government will also help he youth in getting jobs and an HR cell will also be created for this," he added.

Close

The chief minister also said that the government has decided that 20 per cent girls will be compulsorily recruited in the police department in the state so that they can contribute towards the state's security.

related news

"Our effort is to open an ITI and skill development centre in each tehsil of the state which can give a platform to the youth for their skills," he said.

Referring to the ongoing DefExpo 2020, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "This expo was an opportunity to connect with the glorious moments of India's valour, and military history."

"In this event, through their participation, the defence ministers, defence chiefs and ambassadors of 70 countries have proved that India will not remain an importer only, but also become an exporter in the field of defence," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.