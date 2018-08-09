UP govt spent Rs 14 lakh on chopper used to showered rose petals on Kanwariyas: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government had hired the chopper for Rs 14 lakh to keep a vigil on Kanwar pilgrims in Meerut.
Uttar Pradesh government spent more than Rs 14 lakh to hire the chopper in which senior police officers were seen showering rose petals on Kanwariyas, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The UP government and senior state police officials have come under fire for showering rose petals from the chopper.
The chopper rented for Rs 14 lakh, was reportedly hired for "keeping an alert vision and effective surveillance,” as per an order by state home department, the report suggests.
However, the order on the exercise did not specify such a mandate, the report adds.
“Showering petals on anybody is a symbol of welcome and it has been part of Indian tradition and customs. It is a sign that government and administration is welcoming the kanwar yatris – it is a symbolic gesture. It does not mean police are succumbing to religious propensities of the person walking on the road,” Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) told the newspaper.
According to an order issued on July 27, the state home department had planned five-day chopper surveillance activity in Meerut.
Earlier, a total of Rs 21.64 lakh was approved to rent the chopper from Pawan Hans Ltd from August 4 to August 9, the report suggests. However, the old order was replaced with a new one on August 4, when a chopper was available from Air Charter Services Ltd at a lower price.
Around four crore pilgrims undertake the 130-km yatra from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Ghaziabad and the border of Delhi every year.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:03 pm