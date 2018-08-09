UP govt spent Rs 14 lakh on chopper used to showered rose petals on Kanwariyas: Report

Uttar Pradesh government spent more than Rs 14 lakh to hire the chopper in which senior police officers were seen showering rose petals on Kanwariyas, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The UP government and senior state police officials have come under fire for showering rose petals from the chopper.

However, the order on the exercise did not specify such a mandate, the report adds.

“Showering petals on anybody is a symbol of welcome and it has been part of Indian tradition and customs. It is a sign that government and administration is welcoming the kanwar yatris – it is a symbolic gesture. It does not mean police are succumbing to religious propensities of the person walking on the road,” Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) told the newspaper.

The chopper rented for Rs 14 lakh, was reportedly hired for "keeping an alert vision and effective surveillance,” as per an order by state home department, the report suggests.