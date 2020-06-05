UP govt school teacher earns Rs 1 crore by working in 25 schools all at once

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh enrolled herself in 25 schools simultaneously, earning a salary of Rs 1 crore, India Today has reported.

The matter came to light when the state’s education department started creating a digital database of all government school teachers. During the process, it was found that a teacher was employed in 25 schools across districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Anamika Shukla, a full-time teacher working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), and employed in 25 other schools, managed to fraudulently draw a salary of Rs 1 crore for over 13 months till February this year.

As per records available with the government, Anamika is a resident of Mainpuri district, but was registered as a teacher in Amethi, Ambedkarnagar, Raebareli, Prayagraj and Aligarh among other districts.

Her salary has been withheld with immediate effect, as the state education department is working to ascertain if the same bank account was used for salary transfers from different schools.

A probe has been ordered against the teacher. The department has sent a notice to Anamika, but she hasn’t responded.

UP education minister Satish Dwivedi told the publication that strict action will be taken against the teacher if the allegations are true.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Stating that teachers in KGBV schools are hired on a contractual basis, Dwivedi said, “Action will be taken if there is any involvement of department officials.”