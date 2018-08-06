App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt sanctions Rs 150 cr for developing pilgrim centres

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has green-lit proposals worth Rs 150 crore of the Uttar Pradesh Tirth Vikas Parishad and would lay their foundation stone on August 31," Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned proposals worth Rs 150 crore to improve the infrastructure of noted pilgrim centres of the state, a cabinet minister said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has green-lit proposals worth Rs 150 crore of the Uttar Pradesh Tirth Vikas Parishad and would lay their foundation stone on August 31," Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma said.

The chief minister is committed to not only reviving the ancient glory of Brijbhumi, but turning it into a model pilgrim centre, he said.

Sharma also talked about the government's plans to develop the state's largest park in Vrindavan.

The formation of Uttar Pradesh Brij Tirth Vikas Parishad, barely three months after the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government, stands testimony to the current dispensation's commitment to developing pilgrim centres in the state, he said.

The minister added that Brijbhumi was "neglected" by successive governments in the state, but it was only the present dispensation which declared Vrindavan, Govardhan, Radhakund, Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul and Baldeo as pilgrim centres.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:20 am

tags #Economy #India #pilgrim #Uttar Pradesh government

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.