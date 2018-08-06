UP govt sanctions Rs 150 cr for developing pilgrim centres

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned proposals worth Rs 150 crore to improve the infrastructure of noted pilgrim centres of the state, a cabinet minister said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has green-lit proposals worth Rs 150 crore of the Uttar Pradesh Tirth Vikas Parishad and would lay their foundation stone on August 31," Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma said.

The chief minister is committed to not only reviving the ancient glory of Brijbhumi, but turning it into a model pilgrim centre, he said.

Sharma also talked about the government's plans to develop the state's largest park in Vrindavan.

The formation of Uttar Pradesh Brij Tirth Vikas Parishad, barely three months after the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government, stands testimony to the current dispensation's commitment to developing pilgrim centres in the state, he said.

The minister added that Brijbhumi was "neglected" by successive governments in the state, but it was only the present dispensation which declared Vrindavan, Govardhan, Radhakund, Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul and Baldeo as pilgrim centres.