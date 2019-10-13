App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt recommends CBI inquiry into irregular sale, purchase of waqf properties

Cases have been registered in Kotwali Allahabad and Kotwali Hazratganj Lucknow in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 12 night recommended a CBI inquiry into the irregular sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties.

According to a Home Department release here, a letter in this regard requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry has been sent to the concerned authorities.

The state government has recommended the CBI inquiry into the irregular sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties of UP Shia Central Waqf Board and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Close

The release, however, did not elaborate which cases would be taken up in the inquiry.

First Published on Oct 13, 2019 08:31 am

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

