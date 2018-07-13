UP govt makes yoga compulsory in government schools

Moneycontrol News

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has made Yoga a compulsory activity in all the government schools across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has incorporated yoga as part of physical education in the curriculum. The new rule will be applicable to students from class nine and higher.

According to a report by India Today, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "Yoga has been made part of the physical education and will be implement from this session.”

Sharma stressed that yoga would help students in developing physical and mental strength.

The deputy chief minsiter said that the new rule “shouldn't be seen as a political move as it will benefit students. Yoga shouldn't be related to any religion. We are teaching judo and taekwondo to girl students as well."

Sharma added said that a theoretical exam will also be conducted wherein the students will be expected to answer questions related to yoga.

The report quotes Khalid Rashid Firangi Mehli, Sunni cleric and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board saying that students learning yoga as a physical exercise is not a problem, but the government should make sure that no religious activity is taught with the yoga exercise.