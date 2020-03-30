UP govt issues licences to 42 companies to make 40,000 litres of sanitisers per day

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 42 companies to make 40,000 litres of sanitisers every day in order to ensure adequate supply, officials said on Monday.

There has been a spurt in the demand for sanitisers following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and to deal with this, the government issued licences to 27 distilleries and 15 sanitiser-manufacturing companies, Principal Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

These companies are currently producing 40,000 litres of sanitisers per day and it will be increased to 60,000 litres soon, he said.

The product is being made available in the markets through dealers, Bhoosreddy said. Chief medical officers who are placing requests are being provided promptly, he added.

There will be no shortage of sanitizers in the state and if required, production can be further increased, the official said.