India

UP govt issues guidelines for all districts on Omicron variant

Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out according to the guidelines, it said.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
India has now reported 21 cases of the Omicron variant, 17 of which were reported on the same day of December 5. [Representative image]

India has now reported 21 cases of the Omicron variant, 17 of which were reported on the same day of December 5. [Representative image]

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official statement said.



Following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state’s Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant. Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said.

Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron
first published: Dec 7, 2021 08:44 am

