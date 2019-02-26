App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt gives nod for renaming two Metro stations

While New Bus Adda Metro station will be renamed in the memory of martyrs, Rajendra Nagar Metro station will be named after the Kargil martyrs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod to change the name of two metro stations on the Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand route which is awaiting inauguration, officials said.

Upon final approval, the New Bus Adda will be called 'Shaheed Sthal' and Rajendra Nagar Metro station will be known as 'Major Mohit Sharma' (Rajendra Nagar) station. Most possibly these names will be changed before inauguration of the Metro route, they said.

District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari told that a request was sent to the state government by the district administration and the Ghaziabad Development Authority to change the name of two metro stations on behalf of memorandums from public representatives and Ghaziabad residents.

While 'Shaheed Sthal' Metro station will be in the memory of martyrs, 'Major Mohit Sharma' Metro station will be named after the Kargil martyr.

Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Nitin Ramesh Gokaran has sent a demi official letter to the Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) to change the names.

The Metro rail and Hindan civilian airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also remain present during the ceremony.

Tentatively, both the projects will be inaugurated on March 8 but the date is subject to confirmation of the Prime Minister's Office, DM Maheshwari added.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:52 am

tags #India #metro #UP

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.