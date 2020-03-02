App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt gives more time to defaulting power consumers for paying dues

UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma in his letter to all pradhans (village heads) said that since harvesting season of the rabi crop is approaching, the deadline extension would be helpful for farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline for two schemes till March 31, under which defaulting power consumers, including farmers, have more time to clear their dues.

The schemes are Asan Kist Yojana, which was introduced for defaulters for up to 4 kilowatt load, and Kisan Asan Kist Yojana, which is meant to give relief to private tubewell consumers.

UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma in his letter to all pradhans (village heads) said that since harvesting season of the rabi crop is approaching, the deadline extension would be helpful for farmers.

Close

Sharma said the power department has collected a large amount through Asan Kist Yojana, which started on November 11, 2019, however, a large number of consumers are still left and, for them, extension of the scheme's deadline from February 29 to March 31 may turn out to be a boon.

related news

Through the letter, Sharma said that despite heavy power generation cost (Rs 7.35 per unit), the department is supplying cheaper power to private tubewell consumers, farmers, and below-poverty line consumers, among others, as the deficit is covered by the grant received from the government.

While the current rate for private tubewell consumers on an average is Rs 1.21 a unit; for BPL consumers (for first 100 units), Rs 3 a unit; and for domestic rural metered consumers (for first 100 units), Rs 3.35 a unit, Sharma said.

Expressing the government commitment for better power supply, the minister said, "It depends upon proportionality of power spent and revenue received."

The defaulters, availing the facility, will have to pay 5 per cent of the arrears due till October 31, 2019, or Rs 1,500 along with their up-to-date power bills beginning from November 2019, Sharma said. He added that the defaulters may pay their arrear in one go or in 24 or 12 instalments (24 instalments for defaulters of rural area and 12 instalments for urban area).

The minister said penalty for arrears up to October 31, 2019, would be waved off if the arrears and future bills are paid in time.

Sharma said that the last date for Kisan Asan Kist Yojana has also been extended till March 31, 2020.

The defaulters, availing the facility, would have to pay 5 per cent of the arrears due up to January 31, 2020, or Rs 1,500 along with their present power bill beginning from November 2019, he said adding that the defaulters might pay their arrears in one go or in six instalments, he added.

The minister said that penalty for arrears up to January 31, 2020, would be waved off if the arrears and future bills are paid in time.

Sharma has requested pradhans to motivate the defaulters to avail the facility.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.