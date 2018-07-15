UP governor okays ordinance banning plastic below 50 microns

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik gave his assent today to an ordinance banning plastic below 50 microns with provisions for fines and even imprisonment.

Through the ordinance, the provisions of the UP Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2000 have been made effective and stringent, a senior official said.

"The UP Plastic and Other Non-biodegradable Garbage (Regulation of Use and Disposal) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 has been given assent by the governor," an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

With the amendment, the use and manufacture of plastic below 50 micron and thermocol will be banned in a phased manner.

There is also a provision for penalty ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment from one month to an year for offenders depending on the cases.

The ordinance will be valid for six months and the government will have to bring a bill in the state Assembly within this period to get it passed, the official said.

The Allahabad high court had directed the government to issue a notification enforcing a complete ban on the sale of polythene in UP on Nov 18, 2015.

After this, the then Samajwadi Party government had decided to implement the order but it could not be executed.

Thereafter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued an appeal to the people to support his government on the plastic ban on July 6.

"To protect the environment, we have to launch a big movement for a plastic-free state. We will be banning plastic from July 15. I appeal that after July 15, plastic cups, glasses and polythene should not be used at any level. This will need the cooperation of all of you," he had said.