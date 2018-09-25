App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP government to provide Rs 4,000 cr soft loans to sugar mills

This amount will be extended to mills through the banks which they will provide to farmers directly in their bank accounts through RTGS and NEFT, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to provide soft loans worth Rs 4,000 crore to sugar mills through the nationalised and other banks.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"In order to immediately clear pending farmers' dues of the crushing season 2016-17 and 2017-18 to cane growers, the Cabinet approved Rs 4,000 crore soft loans to private sugar mills through nationalised and other banks," Adityanath told reporters.

Budgetary provisions of Rs 4,000 crore for soft loans were made in the supplementary budget for payment of cane dues.

This amount will be extended to mills through the banks which they will provide to farmers directly in their bank accounts through RTGS and NEFT, he said.

Briefing about the other decisions in the Cabinet, state government spokesman Siddhartnath Singh said that a bridge on Ganga in Kunda assembly segment of Pratapgarh at a cost of Rs 248.9 crore was also approved.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

