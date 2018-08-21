App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP government to name Bundelkhand Expressway as Atal path

The government, which had announced a number of schemes as a tribute to the former prime minister, will soon issue a notification to rename Bundelkhand Expressway after Vajpayee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajyapee, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to name the upcoming Bundelkhand Expressway as 'Atal Path'.

The government, which had announced a number of schemes as a tribute to the former prime minister, will soon issue a notification to rename Bundelkhand Expressway after Vajpayee, said UP Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh today.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has already announced that a number of schemes in the state, the 'karambhoomi' of Atalji, will be named after him to keep his memory and good work alive," said Singh.

The upcoming Bundelkhand Expressway is proposed to be a 289-km, four-lane, access-controlled highway.

related news

It will start from Jhansi and passing through the backward districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya and Jalaun, will reach Etawah and join Agra-Lucknow expressway.

It is proposed to be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Soon after the demise of former prime minister last week, Chief Minister Adityanath had also announced that the state government would build four memorials in Vajpayee's name in Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur and Balrampur.

Though the government is yet to make a formal announcement about the location of the memorials, the districts have been chosen carefully on the basis of the significance they held in the life of the former prime minister.

While the ancestral house of Vajpayee is located in Bateshwar village of Agra, he completed his higher studies from DAV College, Kanpur.

Vajpayee had been a five-time Member of Parliament from Lucknow and spent considerable time here, while he won his first ever Lok Sabha election from Balrampur in 1957.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:42 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajyapee #Current Affairs #India #Swatantra Dev

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.