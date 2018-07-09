UP government set to rename Allahabad as Prayag

Allahabad is set to be renamed as Prayag and the state cabinet is likely to approve the name change soon, according to a report by The Pioneer.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad had urged Yogi Adityanath to change the name of Allahabad to Prayag, during the chief minister's recent visit to the city. The Parishad wants the renaming to happen before the 2019 Kumbh Mela, the report suggests.

Narendra Giri, President of Akhara Parishad Mahant, has claimed that CM Adityanath has accepted the renaming proposal and that the process for changing the name would be complete soon, adding that the proposal will be then sent to the Central government for approval, the report adds.

In 2001, then Chief Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Vishnu Kant Shastri had also favoured the move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj.