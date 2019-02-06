App
India
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP government constitutes SIT to probe 1984 Kanpur riots

At least 125 people were killed in 1984 riots in Kanpur after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an Special Investigation Team to probe the circumstances that led to riots in Kanpur in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an official release said on February 5 night.

The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired UP Director General of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.

Other members of the SIT include retired District Judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal and retired Additional Director (Prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava.

At least 125 people were killed in 1984 riots in Kanpur after the assassination of then prime minister Gandhi.

In August 2017, the apex court had issued a notice to the state government on a petition seeking an SIT probe of the riots.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:29 am

tags #1984 Kanpur riots #India

