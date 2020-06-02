App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP government asks Centre to allow migrants to register for housing under PM Awas Yojana: Report

The state government in a letter to the ministry said allowing this would help many migrants who find themselves shelter-less after returning to their hometowns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh has reportedly asked the Rural Development Ministry to deem migrants returning to villages as eligible for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural (PMAY-R).

The state government in a letter to the ministry said allowing this would help many migrants who find themselves shelter-less after returning to their hometowns, said a report by The Economic Times.

It said that migrants often occupy public spaces or live with relatives. The letter argues that reopening the Awaas+ website for 15 days period will allow the state to survey people not covered under the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

This will give workers and deserving beneficiaries who were unable to register earlier, access to the Centre’s scheme, the letter stated.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

UP state rural development commissioner Ravindra Nayak said as per the report that a positive reply is being expected from the Centre.

Today is the 70th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Centre has extended the lockdown, now called 'Unlock 1', till June 30. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over the next month.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 198,706. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 5,598. Globally, there have been over 62.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.7 lakh people have died so far.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:36 pm

