UP Global Investors Summit: Air India has detailed plan to connect every product of UP to the rest of India, says N Chandrasekaran

India is a fast developing economy and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will not only witness economic growth but also see a 360 degree development, said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Sons at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which kicked off on February 10.

“Tata Group has a long history of presence in the state; from our steel company to automotive company and a large presence of TCS, and all of retail companies, financial services companies, Tata dual systems, Tata power - 18 companies of the Tata group are deeply present,” the chairman said in his address.

He also emphasised that the group is on a huge expansion across all companies in the state. Moreover, their hotel business is witnessing tremendous opportunities in the state because of the tourism that’s going to come.

Also read | PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

Moneycontrol News