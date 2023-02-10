UP Global Investors Summit: Air India has detailed plan to connect every product of UP to the rest of India, says N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

India is a fast developing economy and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will not only witness economic growth but also see a 360 degree development, said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Sons at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which kicked off on February 10.

“Tata Group has a long history of presence in the state; from our steel company to automotive company and a large presence of TCS, and all of retail companies, financial services companies, Tata dual systems, Tata power - 18 companies of the Tata group are deeply present,” the chairman said in his address.

He also emphasised that the group is on a huge expansion across all companies in the state. Moreover, their hotel business is witnessing tremendous opportunities in the state because of the tourism that’s going to come.

Also read | PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

“UP is the first choice for foreign tourists because it has many religious, historical and wildlife centuries,” he added.

Read More

He further said, “Air India has a detailed plan to connect every product of UP to the rest of India and potentially to the important destinations of the world.”

Chandrasekaran also noted that the group has huge investments in Noida - both from the TCS and Air India point of view. “We are going to build an integrated multimodal air cargo through Air India SATS with our partner Zurich airport in the new Jewar airport.”

Also read | UP Investor Summit | Gautam Budh Nagar inks investment proposals worth over Rs 2.76 lakh crore

“The group is very committed and sees a tremendous opportunity (in the state),” the industrialist concluded.

He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and tourism that have huge potential to contribute to the state's growth.