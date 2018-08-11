App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP: Gang rape victim tries to commit suicide over alleged police inaction

Family members claimed that she was upset over the police not taking adequate action against the perpetrators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 23-year-old gang rape victim allegedly tried to commit suicide over police inaction at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The woman attempted to end her life by consuming poison yesterday, Station House Officer (SHO), Jhinjhana, Rajkumar Sharma said.

Two people are accused in the case and one of them was arrested yesterday. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said.

Family members claimed that she was upset over the police not taking adequate action against the perpetrators.

The woman was raped by the youths on August 5, according to the complaint lodged by her father.

He has also alleged that the youths had threatened his daughter with dire launched to nab the other accused
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.