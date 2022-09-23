UP flood: CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts in the state. A spokesperson of the state government said the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda and Barabanki which are affected by the flooding of Saryu river.

While directing officials to conduct relief work, Adityanath said the distribution of assistance should be done expeditiously to the families affected by the loss of lives and cattle due to floods.

Along with this, distribution of packets of flood relief material should also be done at the earliest, he said. The Chief Minister has also directed the district magistrates of the flood-hit areas to provide detailed reports of the relief works, the spokesperson said.

A total of 23 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 17 teams of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) have been deployed for relief work in the state.

According to the spokesperson, 41 villages in Gorakhpur, 24 in Gonda, 19 in Barabanki, 12 in Basti and one each in Ayodhya and Sant Kabir Nagar districts are affected by the flood in the state. At present, more than 200 villages of over a dozen districts including Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur are affected by the floods, the Relief Commissioner’s office informed.

Over two lakh people have been affected by the flood in Uttar Pradesh.