UP encounter killings: Supreme Court says matter serious, pulls up CM Yogi Adityanath

The Supreme Court on January 14 pointed out that the “encounter killings” in Uttar Pradesh was an important issue that requires serious consideration, Live Law has reported.

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Citizens Against Hate (CAH) had filed petitions seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the recent spate of encounter killings under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

Taking cognizance of the issue, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul perused the material on record and posted the next hearing on February 12. The top court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The CAH quoted recent statements of the United Nations on the matter, where the global organization has pointed out “individuals allegedly being abducted or arrested before their killings and their bodies bearing injuries indicative of torture”.

To this, CJI Gogoi said the matter was important and required a serious look.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan informed the court that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was looking into 17 cases of encounter killings and appealed that the organization present a report on the same before the apex court.

However, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, denied all allegations of foul play and claimed that all norms and procedures were followed by the state administration.

PUCL had filed public interest litigations (PILs) against the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that there were about 1,100 encounters in 2017 in which 49 people were killed and 370 injured.

The NGO had referred to news reports quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar justifying encounter killings of criminals in the state.