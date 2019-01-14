App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP encounter killings: Supreme Court says matter serious, pulls up CM Yogi Adityanath

PUCL had filed PILs against the Uttar Pradesh government alleging that there were about 1,100 encounters in 2017, in which 49 people were killed and 370 injured

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on January 14 pointed out that the “encounter killings” in Uttar Pradesh was an important issue that requires serious consideration, Live Law has reported.

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Citizens Against Hate (CAH) had filed petitions seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the recent spate of encounter killings under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

Taking cognizance of the issue, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul perused the material on record and posted the next hearing on February 12. The top court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The CAH quoted recent statements of the United Nations on the matter, where the global organization has pointed out “individuals allegedly being abducted or arrested before their killings and their bodies bearing injuries indicative of torture”.

To this, CJI Gogoi said the matter was important and required a serious look.

Meanwhile, Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan informed the court that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was looking into 17 cases of encounter killings and appealed that the organization present a report on the same before the apex court.

However, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, denied all allegations of foul play and claimed that all norms and procedures were followed by the state administration.

PUCL had filed public interest litigations (PILs) against the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that there were about 1,100 encounters in 2017 in which 49 people were killed and 370 injured.

The NGO had referred to news reports quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar justifying encounter killings of criminals in the state.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh encounter killings #Yogi Adityanath #Yogi Adityanath government

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.