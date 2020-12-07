PlusFinancial Times
UP Cows To Get Special Coats To Save Them From Winter Chill

Special jute coats are being made for the cows and arrangements are being made for the cow shelters to be covered with ‘tarpaulin’ or thick polythene curtains to save the animals from winter chill

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 04:02 PM IST
There are more than 5,000 gaushalas in Uttar Pradesh, which house over five lakh cows.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has made arrangements to ensure comfort to cows during winters. To save cows living in cow shelters from biting cold and inclement weather, special jute coats are being provided; they will also be given jaggery to eat since it keeps the body warm.

The Animal Husbandry Department of Uttar Pradesh has asked veterinary officers to ensure that cows in cow shelters are being taken care of, especially in the winters. Notably, there are more than 5,000 gaushalas in the state, which house over five lakh cows.

Accordingly, special jute coats are being made for the cows and arrangements are being made for the cow shelters to be covered with ‘tarpaulin’ or thick polythene curtains to save them from chilling gusts of wind. Hay will also be laid on the ground to keep the cows warm, while jute bags will be sewed together to make curtains and thick covers. The district supply department will be providing the jute bags.

In a few districts, the village panchayats will make the arrangements to keep the cows warm during winter using the MGNREGA budget. In some places, such as Ayodhya, cow shelters will have bonfires.

--With PTI inputs
TAGS: #BJP #cow shelters #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:02 pm

