172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|up-congress-calls-for-statewide-protest-against-detention-of-rahul-gandhi-priyanka-gandhi-vadra-5911931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP Congress calls for statewide protest against detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The in-charge of the party administration, Siddhartpriy Srivastava, here in a letter said all district and city unit presidents have been asked to hold immediate dharnas against the behaviour of the UP Police, which detained the leaders.

PTI
Image: News18
Image: News18

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has given a call for a statewide protest against the detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim on Thursday.

The in-charge of the party administration, Siddhartpriy Srivastava, in a letter said all district and city unit presidents have been asked to hold immediate dharnas against the behaviour of the UP Police, which detained the leaders.

“We Congress workers will not tolerate this kind of behaviour of the state police with our leaders and so the UP Congress Committee has decided to hold immediate dharnas in all assembly segments," the letter said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Congress #Crime #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #rape #Uttar Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.