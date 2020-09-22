UP CM Yogi Adityanath's nod for film city on 1,000 acre along Yamuna Expressway

Within days of announcement about the Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 22 unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to the state.

He also announced that 1,000 acre of land has been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Dedicated Infotainment Zone will be set up with all world-class civil, public and technological facilities, a statement from the chief minister's office stated.

"The chief minister said the proposed site is just an hour away from New Delhi and very close to the proposed international airport at Jewar, which is going to be the biggest greenfield airport of Asia," it stated. The statement said it is also close to "Agra, the city of Taj Mahal, Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and near the proposed logistic hub in Noida, the proposed dry port and freight corridor, thus providing all facilities of transport and movement".

The YEIDA had on Sunday sent a proposal to the state government after it identified the land in its Sector 21 along the expressway.

"The state government today approved the proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar," YEIDA's Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.