UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras rape case

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on October 2 recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged gangrape and death of the 19-year-old woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the middle of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Earlier, on October 2, The Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and the station inspector were suspended by the UP government.

The three policemen were reportedly suspended over allegations of mismanagement of the incident.

The UP Chief Minister's Office has also ordered that narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP be conducted, ANI reported.