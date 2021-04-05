UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here and appealed to all those eligible to get inoculated.

Sister Rashmi Jeet Singh administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the chief minister at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital.

Singh, the nursing officer in the hospital, told PTI that the "chief minister took all information regarding the vaccine and after taking the jab waited for 30 minutes before leaving the hospital."

"The chief minister also appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," she said.

He also asked people to take all precaution as COVID-19 cases are rising again, she said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.