UP CM Yogi Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura

“The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” he said.

PTI
August 31, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

“The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme here.

He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, that was known for producing huge quantity of animal milk.

Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.

“Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region,” he said.

The priest-turned-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country.

He said places of faith neglected since long are being revived now.

Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present on the occasion.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #liquor #Mathura #meat #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Aug 31, 2021 08:20 am

