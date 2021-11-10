MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off trial run of Kanpur Metro

In his address at the trial run of the Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel here, he said, "Within the next four to six weeks, we will be able to complete the process of metro trial and get it launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

PTI
November 10, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the trial run of the Kanpur Metro, and said the people of the city will soon have access to the best transport facility.

In his address at the trial run of the Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel here, he said, "Within the next four to six weeks, we will be able to complete the process of metro trial and get it launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Noting that the project is being completed before its scheduled time, he said, "In the next four to six weeks, the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail."

"In the next four to six weeks, the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail".

According to District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer, the operation of Kanpur Metro is scheduled to start from December 31. However, the chief minister has instructed that the commercial operation of Kanpur Metro should be started between December 15 and 20.

Close

Related stories

The chief minister said the work on Kanpur Metro started on November 15, 2019. "For the last 19 months, the whole world and the country faced the global pandemic of COVID-19. Despite this challenge, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has achieved this feat.The central government has also contributed to this entire programme," he said.

Earlier, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav apprised the chief minister on the Kanpur Metro project.

In the first phase, the metro will run between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel covering a distance of nine km. In the first phase, the metro will run between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel covering a distance of nine km.

The second phase metro will run between Motijheel and Transport Nagar. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, accused the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, accused the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime.

"Foundation of Kanpur Metro was laid on October 4, 2016 in presence of then central minister Venkaiah Naidu and the then MP Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has nothing to its credit. It is only taking credit for previous government’s work," a party spokesperson said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kanpur Metro #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.