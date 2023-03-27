 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP CM reviews Covid, influenza situation; asks officials to conduct mock drills in hospitals

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

The chief minister directed officials to test preparations by conducting mock drills in hospitals across the state on April 11-12.

Mock drills were conducted at other hospitals too, including the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHCH) and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. (Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 and influenza situation at a high-level meeting with officials and directed them to identify covid-dedicated hospitals in all 75 districts.

The chief minister directed officials to test preparations by conducting mock drills in hospitals across the state on April 11-12. He asked the officials to ensure that all the oxygen plants in the state are functional and ventilators provided to hospitals and medical colleges are active.

Addressing the meeting, Adityanath said, ”In view of the increasing cases in the country, Covid dedicated hospitals should be identified in all 75 districts immediately."

Paramedical staff and anaesthetists must be deployed wherever there is a ventilator, he said. About 2.20 lakh tests were done in the state in the last 7 days and 265 positive Covid cases were found. Currently, there are 262 active cases in the state and none of them is in critical condition.

