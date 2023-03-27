UP CM reviews Covid, influenza situation; asks officials to conduct mock drills in hospitals

Mock drills were conducted at other hospitals too, including the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHCH) and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. (Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 and influenza situation at a high-level meeting with officials and directed them to identify covid-dedicated hospitals in all 75 districts.

The chief minister directed officials to test preparations by conducting mock drills in hospitals across the state on April 11-12. He asked the officials to ensure that all the oxygen plants in the state are functional and ventilators provided to hospitals and medical colleges are active.

Addressing the meeting, Adityanath said, ”In view of the increasing cases in the country, Covid dedicated hospitals should be identified in all 75 districts immediately."

Paramedical staff and anaesthetists must be deployed wherever there is a ventilator, he said. About 2.20 lakh tests were done in the state in the last 7 days and 265 positive Covid cases were found. Currently, there are 262 active cases in the state and none of them is in critical condition.

Everyone is recovering at home, Adityanath informed. At present, 35 to 40 per cent of the total Covid tests being conducted in the country are being carried out in Uttar Pradesh. This needs to be increased further in view of vigilance and security, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to last week’s results, the maximum number of cases were found in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The officials informed the chief minister that the condition of all the 38 people found positive in a school in Lakhimpur is fine and everyone has been quarantined. Adityantah said maximum Covid vaccination has been done in the state and claimed that the possibility of any significant danger is less.

”In the coming days, the volume of people entering temples and other religious buildings will rise. The infection may spread in this situation. Elderly people and people with serious illnesses should make every effort to limit their movement in crowded areas. In case they go out, they should wear a mask. People should be made aware through the public address system,” he said.

He said that suspected patients of influenza should also be monitored along with Covid patients. Every year in April, July, and October a special campaign is conducted with inter-departmental coordination for effective control of communicable diseases, he said. Due to continuous and coordinated efforts, there has been an unprecedented improvement in the enrollment of children in Basic Education Council schools, he said.

”Statewide ’School Chalo Abhiyan’ is being started from April 1 this year. Like the Communicable Disease Campaign, the participation of every public representative including the MP, MLA, Zila/Kshetra Panchayat member and Gram Pradhan should be ensured in this campaign,” he said. On traffic congestion in cities, the chief minister directed a concrete action plan.

"It should be ensured that illegal taxi stands, bus stands/rickshaw stands do not operate in any district of the state. Such stands encourage illegal recovery. Wherever such activities are being conducted, they should be stopped immediately," the chief minister said. He further said that spaces should be marked for street vendors and vehicle parking stands. However, stands should not be made by blocking the road.