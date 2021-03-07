English
UP CM directs officials to run campaign to prepare 'Kisan credit cards' for farmers

The officials have been asked to provide Kisan credit cards for all those and complete its verification process too

PTI
March 07, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to run a campaign to prepare 'Kisan credit cards' for farmers under the PM-Kisan Yojana by April 15, officials said here on Sunday. "All the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana could not be given Kisan credit cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking note of this, the chief minister has directed to run a campaign for the same," an official statement issued here said.

Farmers' Protest: Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut today

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, has issued a letter to all the district magistrates and chief development officers in this regard. The officials have been asked to provide Kisan credit cards for all those and complete its verification process too, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #Kisan Credit Cards #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Mar 7, 2021 07:03 pm

