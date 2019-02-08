App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM Adityanath orders police probe against those involved in spurious hooch trade

The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Taking strong note of some recent hooch deaths in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 8 ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved in the spurious liquor trade.

The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died after consuming spurious liquor and help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals, an official release issued here said.

The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported, the release said.

Directing the officials concerned to ensure proper medical treatment of those taken ill after consuming hooch, the chief minister directed the DGP of the state to fix responsibility of police officers of the affected districts, it said.

As many as six people died after consuming spurious liquor in Kushinagar, where authorities have suspended excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department. Besides, four cops, including SHO Tarya Sujan police station, have been sent to the police line.

There were also reports of some people dying after consuming spurious liquor in Saharanpur district, the release added.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.