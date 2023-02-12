 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

UP 'capable and ready' to become India's growth engine: Droupadi Murmu

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore.Addressing the valedictory session of the Global Investors Summit here, President Murmu said she was glad to note that many countries showed their interest in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

Hailing the Uttar Pradesh government for successfully holding the Global Investors Summit, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the state is ”capable and ready” to become India’s growth engine.

She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore.Addressing the valedictory session of the Global Investors Summit here, President Murmu said she was glad to note that many countries showed their interest in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

”Uttar Pradesh, which is at the top population wise, is also the first in the country in economic contributions. I appreciate farmers and entrepreneurs of the state for this. To play the role of India’s growth engine, Uttar Pradesh is ’saksham’ (capable) and ’taiyar’ (ready),” Murmu said.

The president said the state ranks first in India in many areas in terms of contribution to the country’s economy.”Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in total production of food grains, including wheat. It also ranks first in the country in the production of sugarcane and potato. In the production of mango and peas also, this state contributes the most,” she said.