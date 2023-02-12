UP 'capable and ready' to become India's growth engine: Droupadi Murmu

Hailing the Uttar Pradesh government for successfully holding the Global Investors Summit, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the state is ”capable and ready” to become India’s growth engine.

She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore.Addressing the valedictory session of the Global Investors Summit here, President Murmu said she was glad to note that many countries showed their interest in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

”Uttar Pradesh, which is at the top population wise, is also the first in the country in economic contributions. I appreciate farmers and entrepreneurs of the state for this. To play the role of India’s growth engine, Uttar Pradesh is ’saksham’ (capable) and ’taiyar’ (ready),” Murmu said.

The president said the state ranks first in India in many areas in terms of contribution to the country’s economy.”Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in total production of food grains, including wheat. It also ranks first in the country in the production of sugarcane and potato. In the production of mango and peas also, this state contributes the most,” she said.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh is the leader in milk production, she said, adding that being rich in agricultural products, the state has a lot of potential for agro-based enterprises.Murmu, during her address, said she was happy to note that sessions such as 'Leveraging Food Basket of India: Opportunity for Food Processing' and 'Unlocking Opportunities in Dairy and Animal Husbandry Sector' were organised during the summit. Underlining that political stability and proper administration prove very helpful for investors, the president said at present, Uttar Pradesh has "a stable and decision-making government".

Rajkot AIIMS expected to become fully operational by October 2023: Union health minister The state government envisioned far-sighted policies and implemented them. Due to this, the state is capable and ready to play the role of growth engine of a ”New India”, Murmu said. Through this summit, an investment of about Rs 35.5 lakh crore is estimated in Uttar Pradesh which is expected to provide employment opportunities to lakhs of people, she said.The president said after ”the success of the previous investors summit in 2018, the latest meet was organised on a large scale”. Uttar Pradesh has about 95 lakh Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the highest in the country, she noted.Murmu said apart from being the backbone of the country’s industries, MSMEs also provide the largest number of employment opportunities after the agriculture sector.”It is a matter of happiness that in achieving the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, the state government has resolved to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy,” she said. She said that efforts to boost the economy of Uttar Pradesh would also strengthen the ’atmanirbhar bharat abhiyan’.On infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, she said India’s self-reliance in defence would get a boost by the development of the defence corridor in the state, and this would also bring investment and generate employment. The president noted that several efforts are being made by the state government to maintain a balance between development and environment. Efforts such as development of renewable energy and green energy corridors, and energy transition under the National Green Hydrogen Mission would help India in achieving the target of net-zero emission, she said. In the growing investment climate, the culture of self-employment gets a boost, the president said, adding that efforts are being made for ??bringing a start-up revolution in the state.Noting the efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a preferred investment destination, she expressed confidence that the state would gain global fame as the ”Best Investment State”. She said if Uttar Pradesh becomes more prosperous, India would also be more prosperous. ”The way in which Uttar Pradesh was appreciated worldwide for organising the ’Mahakumbh’, the same way it will be acknowledged for holding ’investors mahakumbh’ in the state,” Murmu said. The president reached Lucknow on Sunday for a two-day visit of the state.She will attend a reception hosted the state government in her honour at the Lok Bhavan here.On Monday, the president will grace the 10th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.Before returning to Delhi, she will visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend a ”Ganga Aarti” in Varanasi.

