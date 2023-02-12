English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    UP 'capable and ready' to become India's growth engine: Droupadi Murmu

    She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore.Addressing the valedictory session of the Global Investors Summit here, President Murmu said she was glad to note that many countries showed their interest in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

    President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Hailing the Uttar Pradesh government for successfully holding the Global Investors Summit, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the state is ”capable and ready” to become India’s growth engine.

    She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore.Addressing the valedictory session of the Global Investors Summit here, President Murmu said she was glad to note that many countries showed their interest in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

    ”Uttar Pradesh, which is at the top population wise, is also the first in the country in economic contributions. I appreciate farmers and entrepreneurs of the state for this. To play the role of India’s growth engine, Uttar Pradesh is ’saksham’ (capable) and ’taiyar’ (ready),” Murmu said.

    The president said the state ranks first in India in many areas in terms of contribution to the country’s economy.”Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in total production of food grains, including wheat. It also ranks first in the country in the production of sugarcane and potato. In the production of mango and peas also, this state contributes the most,” she said.