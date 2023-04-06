 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

UP Cabinet okays scheme for powerloom, handloom weavers

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

The cabinet accorded the approval at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to an official statement.

UP Cabinet okays scheme for powerloom, handloom weavers

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Chief Minister Handloom and Powerloom Industry Development Scheme (General) to connect the youth with the sector.

The cabinet accorded the approval at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to an official statement.

The scheme will benefit all powerloom and handloom weavers of the state, it said.

The objective of the scheme is to facilitate weavers to upgrade their traditional handlooms and powerlooms, the statement said.