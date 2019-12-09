UP Cabinet okays link-way connecting Ballia with Purvanchal Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on December 9 approved a link-way connecting Ballia with the Purvanchal Expressway.

"A link-way will be built to connect Ballia with Purvanchal Expressway. The Cabinet has approved preparation of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) and it will be ready in around six months. The link-way will be almost 40 kilometres long," minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.