UP Cabinet approves construction of Ganga Expressway

In a historic Cabinet meeting during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government on January 29 approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Allahabad with western districts of the state.

The chief minister, who presided over the meeting, told reporters that the Cabinet gave its approval for the construction of the 600 km expressway, which will be the longest expressway in the world.

It will start from Meerut and touch Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur ,Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh before reaching Allahabad, he said.