UP bypolls: Gorakhpur, Phulpur vote on Sunday; all you need to know

Uttar Pradesh will undergo by-polls for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats on Sunday. The by-elections are being held a year before the crucial Lok Sabha polls and the contesting political parties are leaving no stone unturned to mark victory on the two constituencies.

Both the seats were vacated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and the party is now trying its best to retain them by marking victory in the by-polls. The Opposition parties, on the other are making all efforts to snatch the seats away from the ruling party. It is visible as the arch-rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have come together for the first time in 25 years in the state to take on BJP.

Here are the key facts about the by-polls scheduled to be held on March 11:

Why by-polls are being held in UP?

The by-polls on Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats are being held after they were vacated by Yogi Adityanath to take over as the chief minister (CM) of the state and Keshav Prasad Maurya as the deputy CM, respectively.

What are the dates of the by-polls?

Both the seats will undergo voting on March 11 (Sunday).

What are the important aspects of Gorakhpur by-polls?

Gorakhpur constituency has been a bastion of Yogi Adityanath who has contested and won on the seat five times in a row. The BJP campaigned aggressively projecting Adityanath as the party’s face, but with Yogi not contesting, the opposition may have sniffed a small chance at pulling off an upset.

What are the important aspects of Phulpur by-polls?

Phulpur constituency, once represented by India’s first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru, had long been become a BSP, when in 2014, BJP’s Keshav Prasad Maurya won it the first time.

The constituency has gained much attention in this by-poll as it has brought the rivals BSP and SP together. The Mayawati-led party has not put up a candidate against the SP. Instead, its workers are campaigning for the candidate fielded by Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

Candidates contesting for Gorakhpur seat:

Upendra Dutt Shukla - BJPPravin Kumar Nishar – SPSurheeta Kareem – CongressAwadhesh Nishad – Bahujan Mukti Party

Girish Narain Pande – Sarvodaya Bharat Party

Along with these names, five Independent candidates are also contesting in the by-polls for the seat.

Candidates contesting for Phulpur seat:

Kaushalendra Singh – BJPNagendra Pratap Singh Patel – SPManish Mishra – Congress

Kanhaiya Lal – Bahujan Mukti Party

Along with these names, nine Independent candidates and nine other contenders are in foray for the Phulpur seat.

Date of results:

The result will be declared on March 14.