you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP bypoll results shows end of 'overhyped' Modi magic: Ker CM

While Praveen Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the prestigious Gorakhpur seat, the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel emerged victorious at Phulpur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls, in which the ruling BJP suffered defeat, signalled the end of "overhyped" magic built on false promises and fake claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today.

While Praveen Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the prestigious Gorakhpur seat, the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel emerged victorious at Phulpur.

In a tweet, shortly after the Uttar Pradesh results were out, Vijayan said "results of bypolls in UP signal the end of overhyped Modi magic built on false promises, fake claims.

