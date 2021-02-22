UP Budget: Yogi Adityanath's government proposes Rs 101 crore for Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport

Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its Budget for the coming financial year on February 22. State's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the Chief Minister announced a whopping Rs 5,50,000 lakh crore Budget in the Legislative Assembly.

Reading out the Budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "aatmanirbhar" and ensure the all-round development of the state.

Khanna presented a Budget provision of Rs 101 crore for the under-construction airport in Ayodhya which will be named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.

"The name of the airport under construction in district Ayodhya will be Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport. I propose a budget provision of Rs 101 crores for it," the Minister said in his speech, reported news agency ANI.

The Finance Minister proposed Rs 7,200 crore to Ganga Expressway, Rs 870 crore to Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 1,492 crore to Bundelkhand Expressway.

The state will be the first in the country to table a paperless budget.

Earlier the Budget was Rs 5.12 lakh crore but this year it has increased by up to Rs 38,000 crore. This year's Budget is the fifth Budget of the BJP-led government in the state.

All members of the State Legislature had provided iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.

The Budget Session was commenced on February 18 with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses. The session will continue till March 10.

On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.

With inputs from ANI