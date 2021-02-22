English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

UP Budget: Yogi Adityanath's government proposes Rs 101 crore for Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport

UP's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented a Budget provision of Rs 101 crore for the under-construction airport in Ayodhya which will be named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its Budget for the coming financial year on February 22. State's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the Chief Minister announced a whopping Rs 5,50,000 lakh crore Budget in the Legislative Assembly.

Reading out the Budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "aatmanirbhar" and ensure the all-round development of the state.

Khanna presented a Budget provision of Rs 101 crore for the under-construction airport in Ayodhya which will be named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.

"The name of the airport under construction in district Ayodhya will be Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport. I propose a budget provision of Rs 101 crores for it," the Minister said in his speech, reported news agency ANI.

The Finance Minister proposed Rs 7,200 crore to Ganga Expressway, Rs 870 crore to Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 1,492 crore to Bundelkhand Expressway.

Close

Related stories

The state will be the first in the country to table a paperless budget.

Earlier the Budget was Rs 5.12 lakh crore but this year it has increased by up to Rs 38,000 crore. This year's Budget is the fifth Budget of the BJP-led government in the state.

All members of the State Legislature had provided iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.

The Budget Session was commenced on February 18 with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses. The session will continue till March 10.

On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.

With inputs from ANI
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ayodhya #Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport #Suresh Kumar Khanna #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:36 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.