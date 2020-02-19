UP Budget 2020: Key announcements from the Rs 5,12,860cr Budget by Yogi govt

The Uttar Pradesh government presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore Budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly on February 18.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This is the fourth Budget of the Adityanath government.

In the Budget, the state government has made provisions worth Rs 10,967.87 crore for new schemes. It has laid emphasis on developing metro networks, airports and expressways, besides fixing a target to build four lakh houses for weaker sections by March 2021.

Here are some major announcements in the UP Budget:

> In the Budget, Khanna said the state government has allotted a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"A Budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar. The airport is expected to go operational by 2023," Khanna said in his speech.

> The Budget has earmarked Rs 180 crore for setting up a cultural centre in Varanasi and Rs 200 crore for expansion and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

> The Budget has included Rs 500-crore allocation for constructing an airport in Ayodhya.

> A target of constructing four lakh houses for weaker sections has been fixed by March 2021.

> An arrangement of Rs 358 crore is proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. Besides, there are proposals for Metro Rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities and an arrangement of Rs 200 crore is proposed for the purpose.

> An arrangement of Rs 50 crore is proposed for setting up Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

> In the Budget, a provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for about 637 km long 'Ganga Expressway' from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country.

> The Budget has also earmarked Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

> A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (CMAPS) to impart on-job training to the youth of the state in MSME units and link them with employment of definite period.

> An amount of Rs 50 crore is proposed for setting up 'YUVA Hub' in every district and a target has been fixed to train two lakh youths under various training programmes of the UP Skill Development Mission.

> It has earmarked Rs 783 crore in its 2020-21 Budget for the improvement of education and basic infrastructure facilities under the 'Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram' in minority-dominated areas.

> The Budget has a provision of Rs 479 crore for educational facilities for modern subjects, besides religious education in recognised Madrasas and Maktabs.

> The Budget has a provision of Rs 650 crore for construction of non-residential and Rs 600 crore for residential buildings of police department.

> The Budget has earmarked Rs 150 crore for construction of residential and non-residential buildings of firefighting stations, and Rs 122 crore under the police modernisation scheme.

> A sum of Rs 60 crore has been proposed for construction of forensic labs, while a provision of Rs 97 crore has been made under the Safe City Lucknow scheme, besides sanctioning Rs 20 crore for setting up the UP Police Forensic University.

> The Budget also has a provision of Rs 28 crore for financial assistance under the Central Victim Compensation Fund scheme in the cases of acid attack, rape, human trafficking or murder.

> An amount of Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned under the Student Police Cadet Scheme and Rs 3 crore for Cyber Crime Prevention.

Opposition reactions

Describing the Budget presented by the Uttar Pradesh government as "directionless" and a "betrayal" of all sections of people, opposition parties have said that it offered nothing concrete and failed to explain how the state will become a trillion dollar economy.

While the Congress alleged that the Budget has nothing for farmers, youth and women, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said it was the same as last year's.