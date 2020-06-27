App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board Results 2020: When and where to check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had earlier confirmed that the results for standard and 10 and standard 12 will be announced on 27 June at around 12 p.m.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today. Around 56 lakh students that were able to take the exams will be able to get their results online today (June 27). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had earlier confirmed that the results for Classes 10 and 12 would be announced on 27 June at around 12 p.m.

Follow our LIVE coverage of UP Board 2020 Results

Close

As a precaution against the coronavirus, students will not need to go to their schools for their results. Instead, the results will be released online on upmsp.edu.in. Alternatively, in case of heavy traffic, students can also go to upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in to check their results.

related news

This year, 56,11,072 students in took the exam across the state of which around 30 lakh students belong to Class 10. Results were expected earlier this year, but due to the lockdown and the coronavirus evaluations took longer than usual.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will first announce the results in a press conference at 12 noon after which the results will be released online.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 08:10 am

tags #India #UP Board result #UPMSP #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Egypt secures USD 5.2 billion IMF loan amid coronavirus fallout

Egypt secures USD 5.2 billion IMF loan amid coronavirus fallout

Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions

Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.