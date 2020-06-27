UP Board Results 2020: When and where to check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today. Around 56 lakh students that were able to take the exams will be able to get their results online today (June 27). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had earlier confirmed that the results for Classes 10 and 12 would be announced on 27 June at around 12 p.m.

As a precaution against the coronavirus, students will not need to go to their schools for their results. Instead, the results will be released online on upmsp.edu.in. Alternatively, in case of heavy traffic, students can also go to upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in to check their results.

This year, 56,11,072 students in took the exam across the state of which around 30 lakh students belong to Class 10. Results were expected earlier this year, but due to the lockdown and the coronavirus evaluations took longer than usual.Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will first announce the results in a press conference at 12 noon after which the results will be released online.