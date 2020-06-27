UP Board Results 2020: UP board declares Class 10, Class 12 results; check results at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 students who appeared for exams earlier this year. Students can check the results at these websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma during the press conference about announcement of results said that toppers this year will receive Rs 1 lakh and a laptop as reward.

Marksheets for Class 10 will be released on July 1 on the official website, while answer sheets would be available by July 15 for intermediate and July 30 for Class 10. Results are likely to be available on websites by 12.30 pm.

