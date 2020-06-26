UP Board Results 2020: Class 10, 12 board exam results out tomorrow at 12:30 pm, here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UP Board will declare the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on June 27 at 12.30 pm on the official website upresults.nic.in.

Apart from the UP Board official website, students can also access their results from other websites like upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.



Step 1: Visit upresults.nic.in

Visit upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP 12th Result 2020

Click on the UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP 12th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code

Enter your roll number and school code

Step 4: Check your UP Board Result 2020 on the screen

Check your UP Board Result 2020 on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board Result 2020

Download the UP Board Result 2020

Step 6: Take a printout of the result scorecard for future reference



The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 and around 56 lakh students had appeared for the same. The UP Board Results 2020 were delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown as the evaluation work was halted during March and April.