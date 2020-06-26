App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board Results 2020: Class 10, 12 board exam results out tomorrow at 12:30 pm, here's how to check

Apart from the UP Board official website, students can check results from other websites like upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UP Board will declare the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on June 27 at 12.30 pm on the official website upresults.nic.in.

Apart from the UP Board official website, students can also access their results from other websites like upmsp.edu.inupmspresults.up.nic.in.

Here is how candidates can check UP Board results 2020:

  • Step 1: Visit upresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP 12th Result 2020

  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code

  • Step 4: Check your UP Board Result 2020 on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the UP Board Result 2020

  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result scorecard for future reference


The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 and around 56 lakh students had appeared for the same. The UP Board Results 2020 were delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown as the evaluation work was halted during March and April.

Close


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #UP Board exam results 2020 #UP Class 10 results 2020 #UP Class 12 results 2020 #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Haryana govt caps COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Haryana govt caps COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.