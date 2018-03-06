UP board exam: 6 booked for distributing question papers in advance

Six people, including the superintendent of an examination centre, have been booked for distributing second papers of two subjects on the day of Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam for first papers, the police said today.

According to the district inspector of schools, instead of first papers of biology and commerce, questions of second papers of the two subjects, exams for which were to be held on March 7, were distributed among the students.

The UP board authorities have been informed about the incident.

A case has been registered against the six people, the police said, adding they have been shifted from the centre with immediate effect.