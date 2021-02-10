UP Board Exam 2021| Datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 released; check other details

Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on February 10 announced the dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams for 2021.

Students who have registered for the exam and wish to check the official datesheet for the upcoming exams can log on to UPMSP's official website-upmsp.edu.in.

According to the UP Board exam date sheet released on the website, Class 10 and intermediate or Class 12 exam would begin from April 2021.

The last paper for UP High School Board Exam 2021 (Class 10) will be held on May 10, while for Class 12 it will be held on May 12, 2021.