UP Board 12th Result 2020: Pass percentage stands at 74.64%; girls outperform boys

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP 10th and 12th Result 2020 in the presence of state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. Around 59.6 lakh students had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Exam 2020. While Anurag Malik with 97 percent from Sri Ram SM Inter College topped the exam, Pranjal Singh with 96% and Utkarsh Shukla with 94.80% bagged 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively.

The result will be accessible for over 50 lakh students at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Alternatively, students can check their results below:

In Class 12, 74.64 percent students cleared the exam higher than last year's 70.2 percent. For Class 12, 24.84 lakh students appeared for the examination. Toppers will receive Rs 1 lakh and a laptop as a reward, announced at press conference

Class 12 girls have outperformed boys. A total of 74.63 percent girls have cleared the 12th board exams, while 68.88 percent boys have successfully passed the paper.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board will issue digitally-signed e-mark sheets for students to complete their admission procedure for higher education.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations finished on March 6, but results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread. Over 59.6 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams this year.