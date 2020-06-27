UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates | Pass percentage at 74.64%; girls outperform boys
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm
UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm. Students can check their results status on the following website: https://www.upmsp.edu.in. State Deputy CM and Secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma has begun addressing a press conference to announce the UP Board 2020 Results today. Other websites that students can check their results are: https://www.upresults.nic.in and https://www.upmspresults.up.nic.in.
The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations finished on March 6, but results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread. Over 59.6 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams this year.
UP Board Class 10 Topper 2020: Riya Jain topped high school exam with 96.67%
The Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class X) Examination 2020 results have been declared, with Riya Jain, a student of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Barod, Baghpat, emerging as the topper with 96.67 percentage marks. The second spot, with a percentage of 95.83 percentage, has been secured by Abhimanyu Verma, a student of Sri Sai Inter College, Lakhperabagh, Barabanki. Yogesh Pratap Singh, a student of Sadbhavna Inter College, Jeewal, Barabanki, has secured 95.33 percentage marks to grab the third spot. This year, a total of 56,11,072 students attended the 10th and 12th board exams. Around 30 lakh students belonged to Class 10. Read more here
UP Board Results 2020: UP board declares Class 10, Class 12 results; check results at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in
UP Board has declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students can check the results at these websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.
UP Board 12th Result 2020: Pass percentage stands at 74.64%; girls outperform boys
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP 10th and 12th Result 2020 in the presence of state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. Class 12 girls have outperformed boys. A total of 74.63 percent girls have cleared the 12th board exams, while 68.88 percent boys have successfully passed the paper. In Class 12, 74.64 percent students cleared the exam higher than last year's 70.2 percent. For Class 12, 24.84 lakh students appeared for the examination. Toppers will receive Rs 1 lakh and a laptop as a reward, announced at press conference. This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board will issue digitally-signed e-mark sheets for students to complete their admission procedure for higher education. Read more here
UP Board Class 12 Topper 2020: Anurag Malik emerges as topper with 97% marks
Anurag Malik, a student of Shriram SM Inter College, Baraut, Baghpat, has emerged as the topper with 97 percent marks. The second and third spots have been secured by Pranjal Singh of SP Inter College, Sikaro Korao, Prayagraj, and Utkarsh Shukla of Shri Gopal Inter College, Auraiya, with 96 percentage and 94.80 percentage marks respectively.
The overall pass percentage for intermediate (class 12) exams was 74.63 percentage. Read more here
UP Board 10th Result 2020: Results declared, overall pass percentage at 83.31%
Marksheets for Class 10 will be released on July 1 on the official website, while answer sheets would be available by July 3.
UP Board Results 2020 | In Class 12, 74.64 percent students cleared the exam higher than last year's 70.2 percent. For Class 12, 24.84 lakh students appeared for the examination.
UP Board Results 2020 | 23,09,802 students passed Class 10 of UP Board 2020. Pass percentage is 83.31%, higher than last year's 74.63%. Over 30 lakh students appeared for the exam.
Intermediate Toppers (Class 12)
1st spot is Anurag Malik with 97% from Sri Ram SM Inter College
2nd spot is Pranjal Singh with 96% from SP Inter College
3rd spot is Utkarsh Shukla, 94.80%, Sri Gopal Inter College
UP Board Results 2020 | Marksheets for Class 10 will be released on July 1 on the official website, while answer sheets would be available by July 15 for intermediate and July 30 for Class 10. Results are likely to be available on websites by 12.30 pm
Class 10 toppers
1st spot is Riya Jain with 96.67% from Sri Ram SM Inter College, Baghpat
2nd spot is Abhimanyu Verma with 95.83% from Sri Sai Inter College, Barabanki
3rd pot is Yogesh Pratap Sen with 95.33% from Sadbhavna Inter College, Barabanki