App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 27, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates | Pass percentage at 74.64%; girls outperform boys

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm




UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Boards today (June 27) at 12.30 pm. Students can check their results status on the following website: https://www.upmsp.edu.in. State Deputy CM and Secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma has begun addressing a press conference to announce the UP Board 2020 Results today. Other websites that students can check their results are: https://www.upresults.nic.in and https://www.upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations finished on March 6,  but results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread. Over 59.6 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams this year.


Among Class 10 candidates, 23,09,802 students passed. Pass percentage is 83.31%, higher than last year's 74.63%. In Class 12, 74.64 percent students cleared the exam higher than last year's 70.2 percent. Around 24.84 lakh students appeared for the examination.
Read More
Read Less
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.